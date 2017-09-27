Johnny Manziel can't even play in the CFL after commissioner rules him ineligible
Manziel can join the CFL in 2018 if he 'meets certain conditions' spelled out by the commissioner
Johnny Football's glorious comeback in pro football will have to wait at least a year.
That was the news delivered this weekend when the commissioner of the CFL decided that Johnny Manziel would be ineligible to sign a contract and play in the league this year. The CFL released an official statement on the matter Tuesday:
"After an extensive process of due diligence and an in-person meeting with Mr. Manziel, the Commissioner has decided that he will not register any contract for Mr. Manziel for this season. However, Mr. Manziel will be eligible to sign a contract for the 2018 season and, if Mr. Manziel meets certain conditions that have been spelled out by the Commissioner, the CFL will register that contract. The specifics of those conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed. The CFL has extended the stay on the expiry of the 10-day window for Mr. Manziel until Nov. 30, 2017 and therefore Mr. Manziel will remain on Hamilton's negotiation list until that date."
So, Manziel will not be on the field this year but could possibly strap on the pads once again in 2018. The most interesting portion of that statement, though, is the "if Mr. Manziel meets certain conditions that have been spelled out by the Commissioner."
It's no secret that the former Heisman winner and first-round pick has his share of personal issues off the field, ranging from alcohol abuse to run-ins with the law. Those issues led to his quick exit from the NFL and have largely prevented him from getting his football career back on track, and it appears that they've played a role in this instance. Manziel tried out for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats in August, but never got a deal.
Now, it'll be interesting to see where this situation goes from here. The conditions are unclear, but one would assume Manziel will have to behave himself and stay out of trouble for the next year. If he does so, he may get a chance to compete for a contract, though it's also not totally clear how effective he can be under center after being away from the game for so long.
