Justify will race at Preakness Stakes, but most of his Kentucky Derby competition will not

Four days after his horse Justify ended the Apollo Curse and moved him into second place for the most wins by a trainer, Bob Baffert has confirmed that his 2018 Kentucky Derby-winning colt will return for the Preakness Stakes on May 19.

Plenty of the big names that raced against Justify at Churchill Downs, however, will not be making the trip for the second leg of the American Triple Crown, as The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Trainer Todd Pletcher, whose horse Always Dreaming won the Derby in 2017, "doesn't like running a horse after just a two-week break, so his four Derby entries -- third-place Audible, Magnum Moon, Vino Rosso and Noble Indy -- probably will not be shipped to Baltimore for the Preakness, which is capped at 14 horses," the Post's Matt Bonesteel wrote.

Both Bolt d'Oro and European phenom Mendelssohn, who finished a disappointing 20th in Louisville, will also be sitting out the Preakness Stakes, according to The Baltimore Sun. And trainer Chad Brown, per the Post, is still contemplating whether to race Good Magic, who finished second behind Justify at the Derby.

The only confirmed entries for the 2018 Preakness so far are Justify, Quip, Bravazo and Sporting Chance.

Only 12 of the 29 Preakness entries of the last three years, Bonesteel noted, also took part in the Derby, so it's not unusual for trainers to withhold their horses from the race -- hence the rarity of a horse capturing the Triple Crown, as American Pharaoh did under Baffert in 2015.

The 2018 Preakness will take place at approximately 6:20 p.m. Eastern on May 18, with $1.5 million in prize money at stake.