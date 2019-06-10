Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to UFC fight, has support from Conor McGregor
There is absolutely no context for Bieber wanting to fight Cruise, by the way
Justin Bieber started trending nationwide this weekend, and it had nothing to do with his music.
Seemingly out of nowhere, the 25-year-old pop artist took to Twitter at 8:34 p.m. on a Sunday night in order to challenge Tom Cruise to a mixed martial arts fight in the UFC's Octagon.
"I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon," he said plainly, before tagging UFC president Dana White. "Tom, if you don't take this fight, your (sic) scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?"
Less than an hour later, former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor had already chimed in, retweeting Bieber's challenge with an offer to host the fight.
"If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout," he said. "Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!"
As if that weren't enough, McGregor then used the opportunity to up the ante even more, sending a follow-up tweet with a proposal for his own fight -- against Mark Wahlberg.
"I challenge Mark Wahlberg on the very same card," he said. "Back when Mark Wahlberg was Marky Mark, I'd've still slapped the ears off him and took my UFC shares back."
Cruise, who is more than 30 years older than Bieber but is famous for performing his own stunts in action blockbusters like "Mission: Impossible," has yet to officially respond to the challenge. Neither has Wahlberg, a UFC minority owner.
