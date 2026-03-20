The 2026 NCAA Tournament bracket features 16 games on Friday, including one of college basketball's blue bloods, the Kansas Jayhawks, taking on the California Baptist Lancers. No. 4 Kansas (23-10) struggled down the stretch, going 4-5 over its last nine games, but the Jayhawks' 36th straight NCAA Tournament appearance is the longest streak in March Madness history. No. 13 Cal Baptist (25-8) is on a six-game win streak after claiming the WAC Tournament and is making its NCAA Tournament debut.

Tipoff is at 9:45 p.m. ET from the Viejas Arena in San Diego. The Jayhawks are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Cal Baptist vs. Kansas odds, while the over/under is 138.5. Before making any Kansas vs. Cal Baptist picks, check out the Kansas vs. Cal Baptist predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered the 2026 NCAA Tournament on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks.

Now, the model has simulated Cal Baptist vs. Kansas 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball lines for Kansas vs. Cal Baptist:

Cal Baptist vs. Kansas spread: Kansas -14.5 Cal Baptist vs. Kansas over/under: 138.5 points Cal Baptist vs. Kansas money line: Kansas -1266, Cal Baptist +744 Cal Baptist vs. Kansas picks: See picks at SportsLine Cal Baptist vs. Kansas TV: CBS

Top Kansas vs. Cal Baptist predictions

After 10,000 simulations of California Baptist vs. Kansas, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). Bill Self seemingly rolls out a different looking Kansas team in NCAA Tournament games, one that heavily leans over the total. Over the last decade, Jayhawks' March Madness games have gone over 65.2% of the time, compared to non-NCAA Tournament games going over just 46.2% of the time.

For Cal Baptist, the Over has hit in two of its last three, and the total has been eclipsed in three of the Lancers' last five games. They have the WAC's leading scorer, Dominique Daniels Jr. (23.2 points per game). Daniels and potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick, Darryn Peterson of Kansas, are projected to top 20 points. The model calls for 141 combined points to go on the scoreboard, as the sims call for the Over to hit 58.8% of the time. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cal Baptist vs. Kansas picks

The model simulated every possession of Kansas vs. California Baptist 10,000 times and also says one side of the spread cashes well over 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kansas vs. CBU, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kansas vs. California Baptist spread to back, all from the advanced model that just simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.