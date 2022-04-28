Kansas Wesleyan and Bethany College, a pair of Christian schools in Kansas, both filed police reports after a water cooler at a baseball game between the two was found to be contaminated. This comes after KWU Barstool tweeted a picture of what was claimed to be the contaminated water on Monday -- a post that also accused Bethany of adding paint thinner to the coolers "to get our baseball players sick."

According to the Wichita Eagle, at least seven people consumed the water, and six listed Kansas Wesleyan as their employer or school. The seventh victim declined to list an employer or school. All but one one of the victims were students – the other being a staff member – and each were men ranging from age 20 to 31.

The police reports were filed Monday, a day after KWU and Bethany played a doubleheader at Bethany's ballpark. Those who drank the water are the victims of either a criminal threat involving contaminated "food/water sources" or battery causing bodily harm, according to the police reports. Bethany College, which owns the cooler in question, filed a report for criminal damage to property.

Police are investigating the situation, and chief Michael Davis said both schools are cooperating. Davis also noted the home team typically supplies water for the away team, but it remains unclear whether Bethany College did so this time.

KWU and Bethany, two rivals in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, are conducting their own investigations. Their findings are of paramount interest to KCAC commissioner Scott Crawford.

"I've talked to both schools and we're just trying to figure out what actually happened," Crawford told the Eagle. "We are most concerned about the health and welfare of the student-athletes, the coaches and anyone who might have potentially drank some of that water."