Familiar foes will reignite their rivalry in the West Region when the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thursday. The No. 7 seed Kansas Jayhawks (21-12) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks (20-13) faced each other in a preseason exhibition game, which the Razorbacks won 85-69. Things didn't go so well for the SEC side after that, as early-season injuries plagued John Calipari's first year in Fayetteville. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks were favorites to top the Big 12, but fizzled after a hot start and ended the season sixth in the standings.

Tip-off from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The Jayhawks are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Kansas vs. Arkansas odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 145.5.

Kansas vs. Arkansas spread: Kansas -4.5

Kansas vs. Arkansas over/under: 145.5 points

Kansas vs. Arkansas money line: Kansas -215, Arkansas +177

KANSAS: The Jayhawks are 15-16 ATS

ARK: The Razorbacks are 13-17-1 ATS

Why Arkansas can cover

Arkansas ranked fourth in the SEC in defensive rebounds per game (26.1) and fifth in offensive rebounds allowed per game (10.3), so the Razorbacks have the tools to harness a Kansas side that leans on its rebounding abilities. The Razorbacks can get a leg up if they make enough trips to the free throw line, as the Jayhawks allowed 17.2 free throws per game this season.

Arkansas has elite tournament experience in players like Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis. Calipari himself brings a winning pedigree to this Razorbacks squad, as he is making his 24th March Madness appearance with a 57-22 tournament record. That includes seven Elite Eights, four Final Fours and a national championship on his resume.

Why Kansas can cover

Dajuan Harris Jr. and KJ Adams Jr. were on Bill Self's title-winning Jayhawks team in 2022, and they have kept Kansas competitive with 9.2 points per game each. Another returning player is team points leader Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 17.6 points and 10.0 rebounds per game. The senior center could cause a problem for the Razorbacks, who have struggled to contain athletic big men this season.

The Jayhawks covered the spread in four of their last five games of the regular season including close battles against Houston and Arizona. They also took down Michigan State and Duke in neutral site games at the beginning of the year, covering in both instances.

