It was a wild sight at the KZ Final race during the FIA Karting world championship, as Italian kart racer Luca Corberi threw his bumper onto the course at other drivers. In a fit of rage, Corberi was trying to throw the bumper at rival Paolo Ippolito, endangering the driver.

After the aggressive act, Corberi vowed to never race again and says he asked officials to take his license away.

The day's beef started when Corberi collided into Ippolito, resulting in Corberi retiring just nine laps into the 25-lap race.

Here's a look at the shocking clip that announcers called "absolutely unacceptable."

Corberi said after the incident:

"There are no excuses to explain why I've done such a disgraceful act. This has been something I've never done in my 15 years of career, and I really hope it won't be seen by anybody else in the future. After the race, once I've been called by the sporting judges [officials of the meeting], I've asked them to take my license away because I was fully conscious about my irreparable mistakes. For this reason, I've decided to not take part in any other motorsport competition for the rest of my life."

The 23-year-old added, "That's not a self[-administered] justice, it's simply the right thing to do. ... I'm writing today to say sorry, even if it's not enough."

The official race classification says he was handed "disqualification from the competition for a (very) bad manoeuvre."

Other drivers, including Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, have asked that he be given a lifetime ban.

"Luca Corberi has just destroyed any chance he had at a racing career after his disgusting behavior today at the FIA Karting World champs," Button said. "His father owns the circuit and is seen power driving the guy into a wall. Life ban for both of these idiots please."

It has yet to be said what further action could be taken.