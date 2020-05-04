KBO DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, advice, player pool for May 5

The 2020 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season is set to get underway on Tuesday morning at 1 a.m. ET with five games beginning simultaneously. Former MLB players like Casey Kelly and Preston Tucker are among the names in the league American fans might recognize, and with the 2020 MLB season still on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus, the KBO will be a popular target for daily Fantasy players on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

McClure's top KBO DFS picks for May 5

One of McClure's top KBO DFS picks for Opening Day on Tuesday morning is catcher Eui-Ji Yang of the NC Dinos. The former Doosan star signed a huge deal with the NC Dinos before the 2019 season and had an immediate impact -- hitting .354 with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs and a slugging percentage of .574. He'll lead one of the hardest-hitting offenses in the league in a favorable Opening Day matchup against the Samsung Lions.

McClure's optimal KBO DFS strategy also involves rostering first baseman Jose Miguel Fernandez of the Doosan Bears, who hit a whopping .344 last season. The former Los Angeles Angels infielder made a huge impact in the KBO last year, piling up 15 home runs and 88 RBIs on the way to one of his most successful professional seasons. He'll lead the defending KBO champs against the Lotte Giants on Tuesday, a team that finished last in the KBO last season.

How to set your KBO DFS lineups for May 5

