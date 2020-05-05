KBO DFS: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy baseball picks, advice, player pool for May 6

With the 2020 MLB season still on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Korea Baseball Organization is seeing a huge gain in popularity as sports fans and daily Fantasy players look for action wherever they can. Opening Day was on Tuesday morning and the action rolls on Wednesday morning with five more games, all of which begin at 5:30 a.m. ET. KBO DFS players can enter tournaments such as the $150K Bat Flip on DraftKings and the $100K KBO Squeeze on FanDuel.

Jose Miguel Fernandez, Jeong Choi and Jamie Romak are among the most expensive options in the KBO DFS player pool for Wednesday. But are they the best values? Before finalizing any KBO DFS lineups, be sure to see the top KBO DFS picks, advice and strategy from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

When it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

His model led him to some massive returns from his MLB DFS picks in 2019, producing daily Fantasy baseball lineups on SportsLine that returned as much as 30x. He also finished in the top 1 percent of tournaments four times and the top 0.1 percent of tournaments twice last season.

Now, with the MLB season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, McClure has turned his attention to the KBO.

McClure's top KBO DFS picks for May 6

One of McClure's top KBO DFS picks for Wednesday is Doosan Bears outfielder Kun Woo Park. The 29-year old veteran has been one of the steadiest hitters in the KBO for years. In fact, he hasn't had a batting average under .319 since the 2014 season. He's also hit double-digit home runs in four straight seasons and has averaged 14 stolen bases per season during that span, meaning he can pile up Fantasy production in a hurry.

McClure's projections are high on him Wednesday as Doosan takes on the LG Twins in what could be one of the highest-scoring games on Wednesday's schedule.

McClure's optimal KBO DFS strategy also involves rostering Ha Seong Kim of the Kiwoom Heroes. He's coming off a 2019 season where he hit .307 with 19 home runs and 104 RBIs. It didn't take him long to get warmed up this year as he hit a home run and scored twice on Opening Day.



McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Wednesday.

