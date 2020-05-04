KBO odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 5: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1

The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the 2020 MLB season indefinitely, and while late June seems to be the most optimistic forecast for its return, the 2020 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) has its Opening Day on Tuesday at 1 a.m. ET. The top professional baseball league in South Korea has 10 teams, and play will begin without fans in the stands. But with sports action limited across the globe, the betting action should be heavy for these contests.

The latest KBO odds from William Hill show the NC Dinos as the -160 (risk $160 to return $100) favorites against the Samsung Lions, with the Doosan Bears at -145 against the LG Twins, the KT Wiz at -145 against the Lotte Giants, SK Wyverns at -140 against the Hanwha Eagles and the Kiwoom Heroes at -135 against the Kia Tigers. Before locking in any KBO picks for Opening Day 2020 on Tuesday morning, be sure to see the Korean baseball best bets from SportsLine data engineer Mike McClure.

Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn your hobby into a Fortune" as a top Daily Fantasy Baseball Player, McClure has won almost $2 million in daily Fantasy. And in 2016, Mike launched the wOBA Projection Model for MLB picks and it has returned $2,300 to $100 bettors. If anybody knows how to spot value in baseball lines, it's him.

Now he's turned his attention to the Korean Baseball Organization and has locked in three strong picks for the 2020 Opening Day schedule, which begins at 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Parlaying his three selections would pay at almost 5-1. You can only see them over at SportsLine.

Top KBO predictions for May 5

One of McClure's top KBO picks for Opening Day 2020: He's backing SK Wyverns (-140) against the Hanwa Eagles. SK Wyverns tied the Doosan Bears for the best regular season record in 2019 at 88-55-1, while Hanwa was near the bottom of the league with a 58-86 mark.

"SK Wyverns face former MLB relief pitcher Warwick Saupold, who wasn't very good in MLB and doesn't project to be very competitive in KBO," McClure told SportsLine. "This projects to be a good-hitting environment which should really benefit the Wyverns offense. Look for big games from Jeong Choi and Jamie Romak who were 2nd and 3rd in home runs in 2019."

How to make KBO picks for May 5

McClure has found value on two other picks, including one money line he says is way off. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any KBO picks.

So which 2020 KPO picks should you make on Tuesday for a chance at a payout of almost 5-1? And which money line does McClure believe is way off? See Tuesday's KBO schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's KBO best bets, all from the SportsLine data engineer who has crushed his baseball picks, and find out.

Tuesday KBO schedule with odds from William Hill

(all times Eastern)

NC Dinos at Samsung Lions (+130), 1 a.m.

Doosan Bears at LG Twins (+115), 1 a.m.

Lotte Giants at KT Wiz (-145), 1 a.m.

Hanwha Eagles at SK Wyverns (-140), 1 a.m.

Kiwoom Heroes at Kia Tigers (+110), 1 a.m.