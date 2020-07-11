Horse racing continues to take place daily during the coronavirus pandemic, and on Saturday the highly-decorated Rushing Fall will attempt to win her fifth Grade 1 race when she leaves the starting gate in the 2020 Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. This 5-year-old daughter of More Than Ready has nine wins and two seconds in 12 career starts. She is coming off a win in the Grade 3 Beaugay Stakes on June 3 and is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the Jenny Wiley, a 8½-furlong turf race that drew eight entrants.

The race is the fourth leg of the late Pick 5, which requires a bettor to pick the winner of five consecutive races. The Pick 5 begins with Race 5 at 3:18 p.m. ET and ends with Race 9. National handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has evaluated each of the five races in the late Pick 5, and with the sequence featuring competitive fields, you'll want to see his horse racing predictions and best bets before building any late Pick 5 tickets at Keeneland for Saturday, July 11.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. In the Beholder Mile in March, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. On April 11, he crushed the Oaklawn Stakes, giving out a $5 exacta that paid a whopping $1,338. On May 27 he hit a $1.50 Pick 4 at Tampa Bay Downs that paid $1,227. He also hit the Pick 4 at tracks around the country a whopping five times in April. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the late Pick 5 at Keeneland for Saturday, July 11, made his picks and constructed his tickets. Head to SportsLine to see his best bets.

Top Keeneland Pick 5 predictions for July 11

Kinchen is high on Rushing Fall, the 6-5 favorite in the Jenny Wiley Stakes, the fourth leg of the Pick 5. Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Javier Castellano, she has four Grade 1 wins in six attempts. She returned from an eight-month layoff to win the Beaugay Stakes last month by an easy two lengths.

She has the kind of tactical speed to be dangerous no matter the pace scenario. "She's just too good for these," Kinchen tells SportsLine.

Kinchen also is high on Guarana, the 1-1 favorite in the Madison Stakes, the opening leg of the Pick 5. This 4-year-old daughter of Ghostzapper has four wins and one second in five career starts. She returned from an eight-plus month layoff to win an allowance race on June 4.

She is undefeated going around one turn, which bodes well in the one-turn Madison. "This is a special horse," Kinchen said.

How to make Keeneland picks for July 11

In addition Kinchen is high on a double-digit long shot on Saturday. Kinchen tells SportsLine that this horse "has a long shot chance" and could spice up the Pick 5. He's sharing his Pick 5 grid only at SportsLine.

How has Kinchen structured his Pick 5 ticket for Saturday? And which double-digit long shot can win at a big price? Visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's selections for the late Pick 5 at Keeneland on Saturday, and find out.