Kennesaw State women's basketball star Kamiyah Street charged with murder
The 20-year-old is one of five people charged in connection with a July shooting
Kennesaw State star point guard Kamiyah Street has been charged with multiple counts of murder, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. Street was arrested in Atlanta on Nov. 21 in connection with the July shooting death of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne.
The 20-year-old Street faces eight counts -- including murder, three counts of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She is one of five people who has been charged in connection with the murder case
Hubbard-Etienne was shot to death on July 16 at an Atlanta apartment building. His body was later found in the parking deck of that complex. Police believe that it was not a random crime and that the victim was targeted intentionally.
KSU's assistant athletic director for communications said the team was made aware of the charges against Street on Thursday and has indefinitely suspended the player from all team activities, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The school declined to comment further, noting "neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time."
The junior point guard's name has been removed from the roster section of the team's website. Street has averaged 21 points and five rebounds through the first four games of this season.
