Kentucky Derby 2018: Prize purses, previous winners, history of Churchill Downs, schedule

The 2018 Kentucky Derby is now just days away and $2 million prize is up for grabs when the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" goes off for the 144th time on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

What is the Derby, exactly, though? And when did it start? Was it always as popular with celebrity guests? And who are the best horses and jockeys of the last few years?

Good thing you came here, because we've answered all those great questions in our 2018 Kentucky Derby guide -- a look back at the history of the "Run for the Roses:"

When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?

First thing's first: If you're here to find information about this year's race, you'll want to check out our guide on how to watch this weekend's event. The short answer is: Saturday, May 5. But again, be sure to peruse our guide for more on the time and location of the Derby, as well as how you can watch it on TV or through a stream.

What is the Kentucky Derby?

This is kind of an important one. And you don't have to be ashamed if you're wondering, because the Derby, contrary to some opinions, isn't just any old horse race, and it also isn't just a celebrity fashion show.

Horse racing was popularized as a sport all the way back in the 16th century, according to some records, and it came to America by way of the British, who held their first-ever annual race, the four-mile Kiplingcotes Derby, in March of 1519.

Since North America took up racing for itself, the Kentucky Derby has become the continent's most heavily attended Derby of the year, pitting three-year-old Thoroughbred horses against each other on a one-and-a-quarter-mile track. The race is a Grade I stakes event, meaning it's on the highest level of North American competition.

The Kentucky Derby is also the first of a three-part race series deemed the American Triple Crown, preceding the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. Even though it isn't the culminating race of the Triple Crown, it is regularly touted as the most popular and best-attended of the bunch, whether for its history of draping a blanket of roses on the winning horse or its blink-and-you'll-miss-it speed (hence the "Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" moniker).

In simpler terms, it's like the Super Bowl, at least in terms of spotlight, for horse racing -- and it features "hot-blooded, high-spirited" horses bred specifically for racing. That's mostly why the Derby, much like the Super Bowl and other major sporting events, attracts both an unmatched betting crowd and an audience chock-full of celebrities, many of whom carry on the Derby tradition of sporting luxurious outfits and/or elaborate hats.

When did the Kentucky Derby start?

The first annual Derby started taking shape around 1872, when the grandson of William Clark (the Clark of the Lewis and Clark expedition) took inspiration from France's French Jockey Club and England's Epsom Derby, a three-year-old Thoroughbred race dating back to the 1700s, to organize the Louisville Jockey Club in his home state of Kentucky.

With land donated from John and Henry Churchill, whose names are now commemorated through the Derby's famous Churchill Downs track, Clark gathered a field of 15 horses for the first-ever race in 1875.

Has anything changed since the first Kentucky Derby?

While the location of the Derby has stayed the same, the first 21 races were actually conducted on a one-and-a-half-mile track. It wasn't until 1896 that the current distance (1.25 miles, or 2 kilometers) was implemented.

Otherwise, there hasn't been a whole lot of tinkering with the Derby format. The race is still held at Churchill Downs in Louisville on the first Saturday of every May. The blanket of roses is still draped over the winning horse. Crowds are still pouring in with fancy attire.

How much money do Kentucky Derby winners take home?

The current Derby purse is $2 million, and the winner is guaranteed 62 percent (or $1.24 million) of that. The $2-million total is split between the top five finishers this year, which marks the first time since 1996 that a race will feature more than $1 million in guaranteed total prizes, as ESPN reported in January.

Back in 1954, as DerbyCraze.com noted, the race's purse exceeded $100,000 for the first time.

Who's won the Kentucky Derby in previous years?

Here's a look at all of the previous Derby winners, their jockeys and trainers, plus their winning times: