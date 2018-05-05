Kentucky Derby 2018: Race start time, TV channel, stream, odds, horses, post positions, contenders
Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's big race
Get your fancy hats ready, because the 2018 Kentucky Derby is finally here. People have been lighting up social media with discussion of the horses and their post positions, Justify's crew is preparing to overtake a 135-year-old curse as the race's odds-on favorite, and $2 million is at stake from Louisville on Saturday at the 144th "Run for the Roses."
The annual Grade I stakes competition has long been the biggest showcase of American horse racing. It's the first leg of the Triple Crown of thoroughbred events, and it has built a reputation not only as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" but as a stomping ground of celebrity guests.
But when, exactly, is this year's Kentucky Derby? And how can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered with everything you need to know.
When is the Kentucky Derby?
Every year, the "Run for the Roses" is held on the first Saturday of May. And that day this year is Saturday, May 5. On Friday, the annual running of the Kentucky Oaks, a race for 3-year-old fillies (female horses), took place.
What's the prize?
There will be 20 horses in this year's race, with $2 million as the prize.
What time does the race start?
The post time for this year's race is scheduled for 6:34 p.m. ET, but the race isn't set to start until 12 minutes later at 6:46 p.m. Again, better to tune in early, than late, since the race only lasts two minutes. You don't want to miss it.
How can I watch, stream the race?
When: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Kentucky Derby post draw, updated odds
Post
Horse
Odds
1
Firenze Fire
66-1
2
Free Drop Billy
35-1
3
Promises Fulfilled
50-1
4
Flameaway
45-1
5
Audible
13-2
6
Good Magic
8-1
7
Justify
7-2
8
Lone Sailor
50-1
9
Hofburg
15-1
10
My Boy Jack
18-1
11
Bolt d'Oro
17-2
12
Enticed
25-1
13
Bravazo
60-1
14
Mendelssohn
7-2
15
Instilled Regard
60-1
16
Magnum Moon
15-2
17
Solomini
22-1
18
Vino Rosso
12-1
19
Noble Indy
30-1
20
Combatant
66-1
How should I bet?
