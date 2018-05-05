Kentucky Derby 2018 results, winner: Justify pulls away to deliver fifth win to Bob Baffert

The 2018 Kentucky Derby may have featured a more wide-open field than any Run for the Roses in the last decade, but that didn't stop Justify, the odds-on favorite to win Saturday's 144th annual showdown, from bursting past the competition to make history. Running on a sloppy track after record rainfall struck Churchill Downs, the undefeated speedster pulled away from the field on the far turn to win the first leg of the American Triple Crown and end the Apollo Curse in the process. Until his victory, not a single horse without a race as a 2-year-old had won the Derby since Apollo did it back in 1882.

"When he got away clean, I thought we had a chance," Justify trainer Bob Baffert said on the NBC broadcast. "He was doing it easy. Him and (2015 winner) American Pharoah, they're just cut from a different (cloth). I rank him up there with my top ones. This track really had me worried."

Justify ran side by side with Promises Fulfilled, a 49-1 long shot, through the first half of the race but pulled into the lead and then extended down the back stretch to give Baffert, a Hall of Famer, his first win in the Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.

Good Magic finished second and Audible, the Florida Derby champion who held the enviable Post 5, took third.

Kentucky Derby final results

Position Horse (odds) 1. Justify (5-2) 2. Good Magic (9-1) 3. Audible (7-1) 4. Instilled Regard (85-1) 5. My Boy Jack (6-1) 6. Bravazo (66-1) 7. Hofburg (27-1) 8. Lone Sailor (24-1) 9. Vino Rosso (14-1) 10. Solomini (62-1) 11. Firenze Fire (59-1) 12. Bolt D'oro (8-1) 13. Flameaway (37-1) 14. Enticed (50-1) 15. Promises Fulfilled (49-1) 16. Free Drop Billy (45-1) 17. Noble Indy (59-1) 18. Combatant (70-1) 19. Magnum Moon (13-1) 20. Mendelssohn (6-1)

