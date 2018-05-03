Kentucky Derby 2018: Ticket demand is up 91 percent from 2017; sales could break records

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

As the prize has gone up in size at the Kentucky Derby, so, too, have ticket prices. With the 2018 Derby just around the corner, general admission tickets can be had for an average of $87, according to Vivid Seats. And a five-year pricing study by the resale marketplace suggests those costs have gone up 45 percent since just 2014, when the most affordable option for getting to Churchill Downs cost an average of $60.

Here's the breakdown of median general admission ticket prices for the Kentucky Derby over the last five years, as provided by Vivid Seats:

2014: $60

2015: $70

2016: $72

2017: $82

2018: $87

The jump from 2017 to 2018 is about a six-percent increase. Meanwhile, the five-year rise in costs of "get-in" tickets -- or the most inexpensive options for admission -- has been similar, with Vivid Seats noting a 38-percent jump from 2014 costs ($50) to 2018 costs ($69).

Ticket demand in general is up, too, according to StubHub. On its own marketplace, demand has increased "91 percent from last year," and this year's event "is looking to be the best-selling Derby in the last five years on StubHub."

One thing that hasn't gotten more expensive, per the Vivid Seats study, is a reserved seat at the Derby.

"Fans planning to attend the Kentucky Derby in style will find lower year-over-year maximum ticket prices for reserved seating," the study says, adding that maximum ticket prices have actually been falling since 2015. In 2017, for instance, the biggest ticket came in at $2,950, whereas the biggest total of this year's reserved seating tickets -- at least so far -- came in at $2,153.

And who's paying for all of these tickets? StubHub says a good chunk of its customers come from -- wait for it -- Kentucky, with Texans making up another sizable portion of buyers. Here's a more complete breakdown of where ticket purchasers are from:

Texas: 13%

Kentucky: 12%

California: 8%

Illinois: 7%

New York: 6%