Kentucky Derby 2018 tickets: General admission ticket prices are up 45 percent since 2014
Reserved seating is a different story, according to Vivid Seats, as those prices are actually down
Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!
As the prize has gone up in size at the Kentucky Derby, so, too, have ticket prices. With the 2018 Derby just around the corner, general admission tickets can be had for an average of $87, according to Vivid Seats. And a five-year pricing study by the resale marketplace suggests those costs have gone up 45 percent since just 2014, when the most affordable option for getting to Churchill Downs cost an average of $60.
Here's the breakdown of median general admission ticket prices for the Kentucky Derby over the last five years, as provided by Vivid Seats:
2014: $60
2015: $70
2016: $72
2017: $82
2018: $87
The jump from 2017 to 2018 is about a six-percent increase. Meanwhile, the five-year rise in costs of "get-in" tickets -- or the most inexpensive options for admission -- has been similar, with Vivid Seats noting a 38-percent jump from 2014 costs ($50) to 2018 costs ($69).
One thing that hasn't gotten more expensive, per the Vivid Seats study, is a reserved seat at the Derby.
"Fans planning to attend the Kentucky Derby in style will find lower year-over-year maximum ticket prices for reserved seating," the study says, adding that maximum ticket prices have actually been falling since 2015. In 2017, for instance, the biggest ticket came in at $2,950, whereas the biggest total of this year's reserved seating tickets -- at least so far -- came in at $2,153.
-
Explaining Derby betting terminology
Want to get in on the Kentucky Derby betting action but don't know what any of it means? We've...
-
Kentucky Derby odds, contenders, posts
Here's all the info you need to know from Tuesday’s draw for post positions and odds
-
Paddle boarder gets crushed by dolphin
Kaboom! Somebody get this dolphin an NFL contract
-
When is the 2018 Kentucky Derby?
Here's everything you need to know to get you ready for the first leg of the Triple Crown
-
Kentucky Derby odds, picks, contenders
SportsLine's Jody Demling had the 2017 Kentucky Derby winner, Always Dreaming, early last...
-
Kentucky Derby history, previous winners
How did the Kentucky Derby come to be? How much does the winner take home? We've got it all...