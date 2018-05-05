Kentucky Derby 2018 weather forecast: Churchill Downs breaks record for most rain on race day
The rain continues to fall and the track will be muddy for the 'Run for the Roses'
A light rain hit Churchill Downs on Saturday morning ahead of the evening's 144th annual Kentucky Derby, and it continues to fall on the track that has been downgraded from "fast" to "muddy," according to the Los Angeles Times. The track is a downright mess, and according to WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey, this is officially the wettest Derby day in the history of the race with at least since 2.31 inches of rain hitting the track.
The Weather Channel's hour-by-hour forecast calls for even more rain to hit Churchill Downs. The forecast for Louisville says there is a 75-percent chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET, which is about 46 minutes before the race is actually set to begin. At 7 p.m., the percentage chance of precipitation drops to 40.
Other forecasts suggest a similar possibility of showers.
Seven of the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Derby have competed in muddy or sloppy conditions. Justify, the favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown, is 2-0 on those tracks. Flameaway, as SportsLine's Jody Demling pointed out, also has two wins under his belt in the rain.
