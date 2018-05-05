Kentucky Derby 2018 weather forecast: Churchill Downs breaks record for most rain on race day

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

A light rain hit Churchill Downs on Saturday morning ahead of the evening's 144th annual Kentucky Derby, and it continues to fall on the track that has been downgraded from "fast" to "muddy," according to the Los Angeles Times. The track is a downright mess, and according to WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey, this is officially the wettest Derby day in the history of the race with at least since 2.31 inches of rain hitting the track.

Breaking: This is now the wettest Kentucky Derby Day on record breaking the old mark of 2.31” in 1918. #kywx #KentuckyDerby — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) May 5, 2018

The Weather Channel's hour-by-hour forecast calls for even more rain to hit Churchill Downs. The forecast for Louisville says there is a 75-percent chance of rain at 6 p.m. ET, which is about 46 minutes before the race is actually set to begin. At 7 p.m., the percentage chance of precipitation drops to 40.

Other forecasts suggest a similar possibility of showers.

Happy Kentucky Derby Day! This is a look at the forecast for Louisville tonight. Showers will be possible during the race with temperatures in the 60s. Stay tuned to WBIR for race updates! pic.twitter.com/00UeLlnqcc — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) May 5, 2018

Seven of the 20 horses racing in Saturday's Derby have competed in muddy or sloppy conditions. Justify, the favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown, is 2-0 on those tracks. Flameaway, as SportsLine's Jody Demling pointed out, also has two wins under his belt in the rain.