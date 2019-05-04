Kentucky Derby 2019: Horse names, jockeys, trainers at Churchill Downs as Bob Baffert looks for a sixth Derby win

The Kentucky Derby field is still large for hopefuls. There are 19 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, after opening favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday.

In order to know the Derby you have to know who is running, so here are each of the horses in the field. Famed trainer Bob Baffert, who's horses have won the Derby five times, has three horses in this race, and all of them are among the favorites to wear the garland of roses at Churchill Downs, come Saturday evening.

Which horse is going to win the Kentucky Derby? What huge long shot will hit the board? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

Game Winner



Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Roadster

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Improbable

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.



Trainer: Bob Baffert



Maximum Security

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Jason Servis

Tacitus

Jockey: Jose Ortiz



Trainer: William I. Mott

Code of Honor



Jockey: John Velasquez

Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III

Win Win Win

Jockey: Julian Pimentel

Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta

By My Standards

Jockey: Gabriel Saez



Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun

War of Will

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione



Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Vekoma

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: George Weaver

Tax

Jockey: Junior Alvarado

Trainer: Danny Gargen

Spinoff

Jockey: Manny Franco

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Long Range Toddy

Jockey: Jon Court

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen



Bodexpress

Jockey: Chris Landeros

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Cutting Humor

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Country House



Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: William I. Mott

Plus Que Parfait

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh

Gray Magician

Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning

Trainer: Peter Miller

Master Fencer

