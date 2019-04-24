Kentucky Derby 2019: How to watch, stream, TV channel, date, time, location

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby? And what huge long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

After setting the stage for the 13th Triple Crown winner in the history of American horse racing and playing host to the grand conclusion of the Apollo Curse in 2018, "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" return on May 4 with the 145th annual Kentucky Derby.

Not only is the Grade I stakes competition the first leg of the American Triple Crown and a showcase for three-year-old Thoroughbreds, but it's also heralded as a yearly stomping grounds for celebrity guests -- and, of course, some of the fastest, most thrilling action across the sports spectrum.

Justify stole the show in 2018 with his 2:04.21 finish on a sloppy track -- a victory that made him the first Derby-winning horse to never race as a two-year-old in more than 130 years. This year's competition should be no less thrilling with a $3 million purse and Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert among those with multiple horses in the field.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in to the 2019 Kentucky Derby:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, May 4

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

TV: NBC

Stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, fuboTV (Try for free)