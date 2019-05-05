Kentucky Derby 2019: Maximum Security got disqualified, Country House took first, but Twitter was the real winner

Even the most novice of horse racing viewers understands one simple rule: The horse that finishes the race first is the winner. Well, you can throw that right out the window after watching the 2019 Kentucky Derby and its jaw-dropping aftermath.

As with pretty much everything in life, it's best to review the sequence of events through a website called Twitter.com, where people go to make everything more hilarious. So, here we go.

Maximum Security, the favorite entering the Derby, smoked all the other horses to win the race.

MAXIMUM SECURITY WINS THE KENTUCKY DERBY pic.twitter.com/gejwjHS4NX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 4, 2019

But then, for some reason ... he didn't win?

What ensued was a process that makes replay reviews in the NBA, NFL and MLB all look like the model of efficiency. Some officials called "stewards" reviewed whether Maximum Security left his lane (apparently there are lanes?). People were equal parts confused, irritated, and delightfully amused.

Billions of dollars in this industry and no one thought to spruce things up in the viewing room just in case there was a controversy at the finish? #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/Jx3pLMwTr6 — Lyndsay Abel (@lyndsaydoodlez) May 4, 2019

Me trying to figure out the violation in #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/ew3DHRInRE — NKL (@cholaskuhn) May 4, 2019

Me becoming a horse race rule expert in 14 minutes #KYDerby #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/fOiHEywBah — Anna Burrell (@aburrell17) May 4, 2019

I know it’s the biggest race of the year Barbara but have you seen this picture of Woodford Reserve. #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/jRbH3ETQM2 — AnthonyJColunga (@AnthonyJColung1) May 4, 2019

Who knew there was replay review in horseracing? #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/99lo5FGJtF — Denlesks (@Denlesks) May 4, 2019

There are lanes in horse racing? I don’t see any?#KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/w5dwHTFoQ0 — TreySlaughter (@tsla1419) May 4, 2019

Officials trying to decide which horse won the #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/acnSEeWYvW — Paula Manning Tsougranis (@ptsougra) May 4, 2019

After millions of people sat around drinking mint juleps waiting for someone to finally make a decision, the announcement came down that Maximum Security had, in fact, been disqualified, and that Country House (a 65-1 underdog -- underhorse? -- coming in) was the winner by default. Twitter folks, as you might have expected, had some feelings on the subject.

M̶A̶X̶I̶M̶U̶M̶ ̶S̶E̶C̶U̶R̶I̶T̶Y̶ COUNTRY HOUSE HAS WON THE KENTUCKY DERBY pic.twitter.com/mduWo2OhC5 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 4, 2019

#KentuckyDerby2019 With abominable track conditions and the worst decision in horse racing history, a horse that wasn't even in the fray, whose path was never impeded, has been elected the winner. #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/dUbeXQUOm3 — Renee Johnson (@writingfeemail) May 4, 2019

If you ain’t first... you can at least make sure the first gets disqualified #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/54SYJcdtu4 — Brittany (@theBrittanyAR) May 4, 2019

Live look at those who threw out their winning Country House ticket. #KentuckyDerby2019 pic.twitter.com/Aa9E0YCksU — Ducis Rodgers (@duciswild) May 4, 2019

Needless to say, we probably won't see another Kentucky Derby like this in a very long time, and people will continue to debate the results until tomorrow when we all forget about horse racing again until next year...or the Preakness.