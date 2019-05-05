Kentucky Derby 2019: Maximum Security got disqualified, Country House took first, but Twitter was the real winner
The wild, controversial ending to the Kentucky Derby set Twitter ablaze
Even the most novice of horse racing viewers understands one simple rule: The horse that finishes the race first is the winner. Well, you can throw that right out the window after watching the 2019 Kentucky Derby and its jaw-dropping aftermath.
As with pretty much everything in life, it's best to review the sequence of events through a website called Twitter.com, where people go to make everything more hilarious. So, here we go.
Maximum Security, the favorite entering the Derby, smoked all the other horses to win the race.
But then, for some reason ... he didn't win?
What ensued was a process that makes replay reviews in the NBA, NFL and MLB all look like the model of efficiency. Some officials called "stewards" reviewed whether Maximum Security left his lane (apparently there are lanes?). People were equal parts confused, irritated, and delightfully amused.
After millions of people sat around drinking mint juleps waiting for someone to finally make a decision, the announcement came down that Maximum Security had, in fact, been disqualified, and that Country House (a 65-1 underdog -- underhorse? -- coming in) was the winner by default. Twitter folks, as you might have expected, had some feelings on the subject.
Needless to say, we probably won't see another Kentucky Derby like this in a very long time, and people will continue to debate the results until tomorrow when we all forget about horse racing again until next year...or the Preakness.
