Kentucky Derby 2019: Names for the jockeys, trainers at Churchill Downs as Bob Baffert looks for a sixth Derby win
Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby
The Kentucky Derby field is still large for hopefuls. There are 19 horses vying for the first leg of the Triple Crown, after opening favorite Omaha Beach was scratched on Wednesday, and Haikal was scratched later in the week with a hoof injury.
In order to know the Derby you have to know who is running, so here are each of the horses in the field. Famed trainer Bob Baffert, who's horses have won the Derby five times, has three horses in this race, and all of them are among the favorites to wear the garland of roses at Churchill Downs, come Saturday evening.
Game Winner
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Roadster
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Improbable
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
Maximum Security
- Jockey: Luis Saez
- Trainer: Jason Servis
Tacitus
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
- Trainer: William I. Mott
Code of Honor
- Jockey: John Velasquez
- Trainer: Claude R. McGaughey III
Win Win Win
- Jockey: Julian Pimentel
- Trainer: Michael J. Trombetta
By My Standards
- Jockey: Gabriel Saez
- Trainer: W. Bret Calhoun
War of Will
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
- Trainer: Mark E. Casse
Vekoma
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
- Trainer: George Weaver
Tax
- Jockey: Junior Alvarado
- Trainer: Danny Gargen
Spinoff
- Jockey: Manny Franco
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Long Range Toddy
- Jockey: Jon Court
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Bodexpress
- Jockey: Chris Landeros
- Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Cutting Humor
- Jockey: Corey Lanerie
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
Country House
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
- Trainer: William I. Mott
Plus Que Parfait
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
- Trainer: Brendan P. Walsh
Gray Magician
- Jockey: Unknown as of Monday morning
- Trainer: Peter Miller
Master Fencer
- Jockey: Julien Leparoux
- Trainer: Koichi Tsunada
