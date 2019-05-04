Kentucky Derby 2019 odds: Updated lines for the 145th running at Churchill Downs

It might be hard to best what Justify did in 2018, by taking the first leg of an eventual Triple Crown championship and conquering the longtime Apollo Curse in the process. But 2019's Kentucky Derby will still showcase intense competition at Churchill Downs.

As the 145th Run for the Roses draws near, five different contenders are within an arm's length of each other according to SportsLine's latest Derby odds. After rising to a 4/1 favorite, Omaha Beach was scratched from the race with a breathing issue. Game Winner sits at 9/2 with Improbable and Tacitus both at 5/1.

Wondering which long shot will hit the board and who is going to finish first at Churchill Downs? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby winner, long shot contenders, and a prediction of the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's nailed 9 Derby-Oaks doubles.

Looking at the field, Win Win Win is listed as a 14/1 candidate to win, win, win, with Plus Que Parfait and Master Fencer as long shots with 55/1 odds and of pulling off a victory in Louisville and Bodexpress rounding out the field at 87/1.

Below is a complete rundown of the top 20 horses and their respective odds.

Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds

Odds via SportsLine