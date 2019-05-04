Kentucky Derby 2019 odds: Updated lines for the 145th running at Churchill Downs
Game Winner is the new favorite after Omaha Beach is scratched, with Improbable and Roadster close behind
It might be hard to best what Justify did in 2018, by taking the first leg of an eventual Triple Crown championship and conquering the longtime Apollo Curse in the process. But 2019's Kentucky Derby will still showcase intense competition at Churchill Downs.
As the 145th Run for the Roses draws near, five different contenders are within an arm's length of each other according to SportsLine's latest Derby odds. After rising to a 4/1 favorite, Omaha Beach was scratched from the race with a breathing issue. Game Winner sits at 9/2 with Improbable and Tacitus both at 5/1.
Looking at the field, Win Win Win is listed as a 14/1 candidate to win, win, win, with Plus Que Parfait and Master Fencer as long shots with 55/1 odds and of pulling off a victory in Louisville and Bodexpress rounding out the field at 87/1.
Below is a complete rundown of the top 20 horses and their respective odds.
Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds
Odds via SportsLine
|Horse
|Odds
Maximum Security
9/2
Improbable
5/1
Tacitus
5/1
Game Winner
6/1
Roadster
10/1
Code of Honor
13/1
Win Win Win
14/1
By My Standards
16/1
War of Will
17/1
Vekoma
21/1
Cutting Humor
23/1
Gray Magician
29/1
Tax
35/1
Long Range Toddy
50/1
Spinoff
50/1
Master Fencer
55/1
Plus Que Parfait
55/1
Country House
60/1
|Bodexpress
|87/1
