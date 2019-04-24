Kentucky Derby 2019 odds: Updated lines, Top 20 horses for 145th running at Churchill Downs
Omaha Beach and Roadster are co-favorites after Improbable opened at No. 1
It might be hard to top what Justify did in 2018, taking the first leg of an eventual Triple Crown championship and conquering the longtime Apollo Curse in the process, but 2019's Kentucky Derby still figures to showcase intense competition at Churchill Downs.
As the 145th Run for the Roses draws near, five different contenders are within an arm's length of each other according to SportsLine's latest Derby odds. After opening as a 5/1 favorite, Improbable has dipped just behind Omaha Beach and Roadster, both of whom tout 7/2 lines with the May 4 race on the horizon.
Looking down the list of the projected top 20 (reminder: the Derby's official 20-horse field will be finalized with Tuesday's post draw), Win Win Win is listed as a 25/1 candidate to win, win, win, while Country House and Plus Que Parfait round out the order with 100/1 odds of pulling off a victory in Louisville.
Below is a complete rundown of the top 20 horses and their respective odds.
Updated 2019 Kentucky Derby odds
Odds via SportsLine
|Horse
|Odds
Omaha Beach
7/2
Roadster
7/2
Improbable
5/1
Maximum Security
6/1
Game Winner
7/1
Tacitus
14/1
By My Standards
14/1
War of Will
16/1
Code of Honor
18/1
Vekoma
20/1
Spinoff
25/1
Win Win Win
25/1
Anothertwistafate
40/1
Haikal
50/1
Long Range Toddy
50/1
Cutting Humor
60/1
Tax
60/1
Bodeexpress
100/1
Country House
100/1
Plus Que Parfait
100/1
