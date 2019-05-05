Kentucky Derby 2019 results: Country House named winner after Maximum Security is disqualified

Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he was set to leave Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, crossing the finish line at the 145th Run for the Roses in first despite a late scare from Code of Honor.

But the victory lap lasted all of about 15 minutes, as a rider's objection led to the first disqualification in the history of the Derby, at least in terms of alleged race-track infractions. Deemed to have interfered with several horses during his first-place finish, Maximum Security was promptly stripped of his title -- with 65-to-1 long-shot Country House, a surprise contender down the stretch, taking the actual "W."

After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, seemingly went wire to wire with his run before the stewards reviewed the race and instead awarded Country House.

Here's how the payouts looked after the reshuffle at the top, which paid out huge given Country House's extremely long odds.

Payouts

Country House: $132.40 (Win), $56.60 (Place), $24.60 (Show)

Code of Honor: $15.20 (Place), $9.80 (Show)

Tacitus: $5.60 (Show)

$2 Exacta: (20-13) $3,009.60

$1 Trifecta: (20-13-8) $11,475.30

$1 Superfecta: (20-13-8-5) $51,400.10

Official results

Country House Code of Honor Tacitus Improbable Game Winner Master Fencer War of Will Plus Que Parfait Win Win Win Cutting Humor By My Standards Vekoma Bodexpress Tax Roadster Long Range Toddy Spinoff Gray Magician

2019 Kentucky Derby live blog



