Kentucky Derby 2019 results: Country House named winner after Maximum Security is disqualified
Relive complete coverage of the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs
Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he was set to leave Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, crossing the finish line at the 145th Run for the Roses in first despite a late scare from Code of Honor.
But the victory lap lasted all of about 15 minutes, as a rider's objection led to the first disqualification in the history of the Derby, at least in terms of alleged race-track infractions. Deemed to have interfered with several horses during his first-place finish, Maximum Security was promptly stripped of his title -- with 65-to-1 long-shot Country House, a surprise contender down the stretch, taking the actual "W."
After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, seemingly went wire to wire with his run before the stewards reviewed the race and instead awarded Country House.
Here's how the payouts looked after the reshuffle at the top, which paid out huge given Country House's extremely long odds.
Payouts
Country House: $132.40 (Win), $56.60 (Place), $24.60 (Show)
Code of Honor: $15.20 (Place), $9.80 (Show)
Tacitus: $5.60 (Show)
$2 Exacta: (20-13) $3,009.60
$1 Trifecta: (20-13-8) $11,475.30
$1 Superfecta: (20-13-8-5) $51,400.10
Official results
- Country House
- Code of Honor
- Tacitus
- Improbable
- Game Winner
- Master Fencer
- War of Will
- Plus Que Parfait
- Win Win Win
- Cutting Humor
- By My Standards
- Vekoma
- Bodexpress
- Tax
- Roadster
- Long Range Toddy
- Spinoff
- Gray Magician
2019 Kentucky Derby live blog
-
Kentucky Derby payouts: $51K superfecta
Here's what each of the top three horses earned for their race through sloppy conditions on...
-
Kentucky Derby: Explaining the objection
Here's why Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but still lost the 145th Run for...
-
Country House wins controversial Derby
Country House crossed the finish line second, but Maximum Security nearly caused a pile-up...
-
Twitter reacts to crazy Kentucky Derby
The wild, controversial ending to the Kentucky Derby set Twitter ablaze
-
Kentucky Derby horses, trainers, jockeys
Here are the horses to keep an eye on ahead of this year's Derby
-
2019 Kentucky Derby post positions
Derby week is underway