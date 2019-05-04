Kentucky Derby 2019: Results, live updates as Maximum Security wins the 145th Run for the Roses

Relive complete coverage of the 145th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs

Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he leaves Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, taking the 145th Run for the Roses despite a late scare from Code of Honor and a post-race objection about a potential interference between several jockeys.

After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, went wire to wire with his victorious run on a sloppy track.





How to watch the Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 4
Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)
TV: NBC
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Updated Kentucky Derby odds

HORSEODDS

Maximum Security

4/1

Improbable

9/2

Tacitus

5/1

Game Winner

6/1

Roadster

10/1

Code of Honor

14/1

Win Win Win

15/1

War of Will

16/1

By My Standards

17/1

Vekoma

21/1

Cutting Humor

23/1

Gray Magician

30/1

Tax

35/1

Long Range Toddy

50/1

Spinoff

53/1

Plus Que Parfait

54/1

Master Fencer

54/1

Country House 

62/1

Bodexpress73/1
