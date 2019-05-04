Kentucky Derby 2019: Results, live updates as Maximum Security wins the 145th Run for the Roses

Maximum Security came into the 2019 Kentucky Derby with four wins in four races, and he leaves Churchill Downs with his perfect record intact, taking the 145th Run for the Roses despite a late scare from Code of Honor and a post-race objection about a potential interference between several jockeys.

After morning-line favorite Omaha Beach dropped out of the race with a breathing issue, legendary trainer Bob Baffert's Improbable headlined a trio of favored Thoroughbreds in Saturday's race. But betting favorite Maximum Security, who also won the Florida Derby, went wire to wire with his victorious run on a sloppy track.

