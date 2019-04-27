Kentucky Derby 2019: Weather forecast for Churchill Downs, updated projections

The 145th Kentucky Derby is just around the corner, and it's looking like this year's field of Thoroughbreds won't necessarily have to endure a sloppy track at Churchill Downs.

A rainy day in Louisville muddied up the course in 2018, when Justify began his Triple Crown run, but this year's Run for the Roses projects to be considerably cleaner.

As May 4 draws near, let's take a look at updated weather forecasts for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" and all the hoopla that surrounds it. All signs point to a mostly sunny race day with just a slight chance of a thunderstorm -- and cool conditions for the evening, with post time set for about 6:50 p.m. ET.

2019 Kentucky Derby forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Sunny, mostly clear

Projected temperatures: 71 degrees (high), 50 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Clear to partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 10 percent

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Partly sunny, a thunderstorm possible

Projected temperatures: 71 degrees (high), 57 degrees (low)

Race-time projection: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 5 percent