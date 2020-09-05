The 146th Kentucky Derby will take place on September 5. The race was originally set for May 2, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is a lot different this year, as it will be run without fans for health and safety reasons. They originally planned to welcome in 14% of its 2015 record attendance to the event, which is around 23,000 people, but after reevaluating the situation decided it was best for all to keep their doors closed.

The Triple Crown is also in a different order this year, with the Kentucky Derby second instead of first. This year the Belmont Stakes kicked off the trio of races.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby, and which double-digit long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Jody Demling's picks, all from the expert who's nailed six straight races.

Here's a look at the horses, jockeys and trainers that will participate in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs:

Tiz the Law

Owner: Sackatoga Stable

Trainer: Barclay Tagg

Jockey: Manny Franco

Authentic

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Honor A.P.

Owner: C R K Stable

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Jockey: Mike Smith

Ny Traffic

Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Paul Braverman

Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.

Jockey: Paco Lopez

King Guillermo

Owner: Victoria Ranch

Trainer: Avila Juan Carlos

Jockey: Samy Camacho

Thousand Words

Owners: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Max Player

Owner: George E. Hall

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.

Enforceable

Owner: John C. Oxley

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Major Fed

Owners: Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC

Trainer: Gregory D. Foley

Jockey: James Graham

Storm the Court

Owners: David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna

Trainer: Peter Eurton

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Attachment Rate

Owner: Jim Bakke

Trainer: Dale L. Romans

Jockey: Joe Talamo

Sole Volante

Owners: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone

Trainer: Patrick L. Biancone

Jockey: Luca Panici

Finnick the Fierce

Owners: Arnaldo Monge and Ray Hernandez

Trainer: Hernandez Rey

Jockey: Martin Garcia

Winning Impression

Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing

Trainer: Dallas Stewart

Jockey: Joe Rocco, Jr.

Necker Island

Owners: Wayne Scherr, Raymond Daniels

Trainer: Chris A. Hartman

Jockey: Miguel Mena