The 146th Kentucky Derby will take place on September 5. The race was originally set for May 2, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is a lot different this year, as it will be run without fans for health and safety reasons. They originally planned to welcome in 14% of its 2015 record attendance to the event, which is around 23,000 people, but after reevaluating the situation decided it was best for all to keep their doors closed.
The Triple Crown is also in a different order this year, with the Kentucky Derby second instead of first. This year the Belmont Stakes kicked off the trio of races.
Here's a look at the horses, jockeys and trainers that will participate in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs:
Tiz the Law
Owner: Sackatoga Stable
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Jockey: Manny Franco
Authentic
Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez
Honor A.P.
Owner: C R K Stable
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Jockey: Mike Smith
Ny Traffic
Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Paul Braverman
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez
King Guillermo
Owner: Victoria Ranch
Trainer: Avila Juan Carlos
Jockey: Samy Camacho
Thousand Words
Owners: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Max Player
Owner: George E. Hall
Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.
Enforceable
Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Mark E. Casse
Jockey: Adam Beschizza
Major Fed
Owners: Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC
Trainer: Gregory D. Foley
Jockey: James Graham
Storm the Court
Owners: David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna
Trainer: Peter Eurton
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Attachment Rate
Owner: Jim Bakke
Trainer: Dale L. Romans
Jockey: Joe Talamo
Sole Volante
Owners: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone
Trainer: Patrick L. Biancone
Jockey: Luca Panici
Finnick the Fierce
Owners: Arnaldo Monge and Ray Hernandez
Trainer: Hernandez Rey
Jockey: Martin Garcia
Winning Impression
Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: Joe Rocco, Jr.
Necker Island
Owners: Wayne Scherr, Raymond Daniels
Trainer: Chris A. Hartman
Jockey: Miguel Mena