The second leg of the American Triple Crown is finally upon us. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Triple Crown schedule was altered. As a result, the Belmont Stakes, which is normally the third leg of the Triple Crown, actually led off the Triple Crown in June. Tiz the Law ended up winning the Belmont Stakes, which was run at 1 1/8 miles rather than the usual 1.5 miles.

Now, the iconic Kentucky Derby, which was slated to be run as the first leg of the Triple Crown on May 2, will take place on Sept. 5 and serve as the second leg of the Triple Crown.

In the past, the Kentucky Derby starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse wil be the focal point of Triple Crown chatter. However, the Belmont Stakes started things off in June and the order has completely changed. The Preakness Stakes will finish off the Triple Crown on Oct. 3.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2020 Kentucky Derby.

When is the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville as it traditionally does. There just won't be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Belmont Stakes were shortened "to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 30-year-olds in training," according to the New York Racing Association. However, the Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

How to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Post time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)