The 146th Kentucky Derby will take place on September 5. The race was originally set for May 2, but was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The race is a lot different this year, as it will be run without fans for health and safety reasons. They originally planned to welcome in 14% of its 2015 record attendance to the event, which is around 23,000 people, but after reevaluating the situation decided it was best for all to keep their doors closed.

The Triple Crown is also in a different order this year, with the Kentucky Derby second instead of first. This year the Belmont Stakes kicked off the trio of races.

Here's a look at the horses, jockeys and trainers that will participate in the 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs:

Tiz the Law

Owner: Sackatoga Stable
Trainer: Barclay Tagg
Jockey:  Manny Franco

Authentic

Owners: Spendthrift Farm, MyRaceHorse Stable, Madaket Stables and Starlight Racing
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: John Velazquez

Art Collector

Owner: Bruce Lunsford
Trainer: Thomas Drury, Jr.
Jockey: Brian Hernandez, Jr.

Honor A.P.

Owner: C R K Stable
Trainer: John A. Shirreffs
Jockey: Mike Smith

Ny Traffic

Owners: John Fanelli, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Paul Braverman
Trainer: Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez

King Guillermo

Owner: Victoria Ranch
Trainer: Avila Juan Carlos
Jockey: Samy Camacho

Thousand Words

Owners: Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC
Trainer: Bob Baffert
Jockey: Florent Geroux

Max Player

Owner: George E. Hall
Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
Jockey: Ricardo Santana, Jr.

Enforceable

Owner: John C. Oxley
Trainer: Mark E. Casse
Jockey: Adam Beschizza

Rushie

Owners: Jim Daniell, Donna Daniell
Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy
Jockey: Javier Castellano

Major Fed

Owners: Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC
Trainer: Gregory D. Foley
Jockey: James Graham

Storm the Court

Owners: David A Bernsen LLC, Exline-Border Racing LLC, Hudock, Dan and Wilson, Susanna
Trainer: Peter Eurton
Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Attachment Rate

Owner: Jim Bakke
Trainer: Dale L. Romans
Jockey: Joe Talamo

Sole Volante

Owners: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and Andie Biancone
Trainer: Patrick L. Biancone
Jockey: Luca Panici

Finnick the Fierce

Owners: Arnaldo Monge and Ray Hernandez
Trainer: Hernandez Rey
Jockey:  Martin Garcia

Winning Impression

Owners: West Point Thoroughbreds and Pearl Racing
Trainer: Dallas Stewart
Jockey: Joe Rocco, Jr.

Necker Island

Owners: Wayne Scherr, Raymond Daniels
Trainer: Chris A. Hartman
Jockey: Miguel Mena