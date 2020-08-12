Churchill Downs officials released a 62-page health and safety plan on Wednesday detailing the changes being made for the Kentucky Derby. The big one: The Kentucky Derby will allow less than 14% of its 2015 record attendance to watch the event at the track. That 2015 attendance record featured 170,513 people at Churchill Downs, which means around 23,000 will be permitted to the 2020 race.

No general admission tickets will be handed out and the infield will be closed as well. The plan details what fans who do attend should be expecting, with protocols to help ensure the safety of all.

Here's more from the official plan:

"Temperature checks, medical questionnaires, physical distancing and mandatory face coverings will be required upon entrance and movement within the 190-acre Churchill Downs. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. Each guest will receive a courtesy 'Healthy at the Track' bag, which will include a disposable mask, a pocket-sized hand sanitizer and a personal stylus for non-contact self-service wagering."

Back in June, Churchill Downs said general admission would be allowed, but they decided to make changes "given current circumstances." Those who already purchased tickets for GA will be refunded. Standing room only tickets have also been eliminated and those tickets will be moved.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery was optimistic, saying that he is thrilled to be welcoming fans into the event.

"The opportunity to safely welcome back a limited number of guests to Churchill Downs on the first week of September is a privilege that our team doesn't take for granted," he said."

He added that the track's plan to keep the limited number of fans that do attend safe "meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines."

The 146th Kentucky Derby is scheduled for September 5, 2020, after being rescheduled due to the pandemic.