This year's Kentucky Derby will look a lot different than in year's past. Some of the differences will be immediately noticeable, while others are not so obvious. Here's a breakdown of why the 2020 Kentucky Derby will be one of a kind.

The fans

Anyone watching the race on Saturday, September 5 will notice no fans in the stands for the event. Early in August, Churchill Downs announced they planned to welcome in 14% of its 2015 record attendance to the event, which is around 23,000 people, but that soon changed.

A few weeks later, they reversed their decision, and will no have fans at the track due to safety and health reasons and the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision came after they saw "increases in COVID-19 cases in Louisville as well as across the region," and the track released a statement saying in part:

"Churchill Downs and all of our team members feel strongly that it is our collective responsibility as citizens of Louisville to do all we responsibly can to protect the health, safety and security of our community in these challenging times and believe that running the Derby without spectators is the best way to do that."

The date

Usually, the Kentucky Derby is the first Saturday in May, which would have been May 2 this year. The date was pushed back due to the pandemic. The pandemic also caused some horses and jockeys to stay home. Last year's Derby winner Flavien Prat

is one not making the trip. Jose Ortiz and Irad Ortiz Jr. will not be competing either.

The Triple Crown implications

One of the major changes is the Kentucky Derby's place in the Triple Crown order.

Normally, the Kentucky Derby kicks off the trio of races, but this year it will run second in the order. The Belmont Stakes was run first this year, on June 20 and won by Tiz The Law, and the Preakness Stakes will follow on Oct. 3.