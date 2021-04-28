The Triple Crown is slated to get underway on the first weekend in May -- and on a usual schedule for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the Triple Crown schedule in 2020, but everything is back on track for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

The iconic Kentucky Derby will be ran as the first leg of the Triple Crown and will take place on Saturday, May 1. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby actually served as the second leg of the Triple Crown in 2020, with Authentic winning the storied race.

The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear expects a limited number of fans to be able to attend this year's Kentucky Derby. No fans were permitted to attend the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which took place in September.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds

Horse Odds Essential Quality 5/2 Hot Rod Charlie 6/1 Medina Spirit 8/1 Rock Your World 8/1 Known Agenda 12/1 Highly Motivated 15/1 Mandaloun 15/1 Midnight Bourbon 15/1 Super Stock 20/1 Bourbonic 30/1 Caddo River 30/1 Dynamic One 30/1 Soup and Sandwich 30/1 Helium 50/1 Hidden Stash 50/1 Like the King 50/1 Sainthood 50/1

When is the 2021 Kentucky Derby?

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 1. The post time is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville as it traditionally does.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

How to watch the 2021 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 1

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)