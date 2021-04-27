The 2021 Kentucky Derby field has seen plenty of changes in the days leading up Saturday's 6:57 p.m. ET post time. Last Friday, Hozier was declared out of the 147th Run for the Roses. The Bob Baffert-trained Hozier was second at the Rebel Stakes, but then was a lackluster sixth at the Arkansas Derby. The owners of Dream Shake also passed up the Kentucky Derby 2021 in favor of the Pat Day Mile on the Churchill Downs undercard. But with the 2021 Kentucky Derby post positions finalized on Tuesday morning, the field is solidifying.

Essential Quality drew the No. 14 post and is going off as the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. He'll be challenged by other 2021 Kentucky Derby horses like Known Agenda (6-1), who could get a boost by drawing the rail position if he can exit the gates cleanly. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Louisiana Derby. One half of the Louisiana Derby-winning duo defected from Hot Rod Charlie's camp, as jockey Joel Rosario won't ride the horse in Louisville, instead taking the mount on Rock Your World. Trainer Doug O'Neill will replace Rosario with seasoned jockey Flavien Plat, but even the most experienced horses could be uncertain under an unfamiliar jockey.

O'Neill has also been surrounded by pre-Derby drama, serving a 10-day suspension for a medication violation with one of his horses. With all the potentially negative hype surrounding Hot Rod Charlie, Goldberg says "the price is too steep" for the son of Oxbow out of Indian Miss against a talented 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

