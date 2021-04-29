Two years ago, jockey Luis Saez experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the span of several minutes. He rode Maximum Security across the finish line first at the Kentucky Derby, only to have the horse, and the win, disqualified for interference. Saez will get a chance for redemption at the Kentucky Derby 2021 and will ride the favorite, Essential Quality, at Churchill Downs. Saez has jockeyed the undefeated colt over his last four races and will start from the No. 14 post in the 20-horse 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

When is the Kentucky Derby 2021? Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday for the 147th Run for the Roses. Essential Quality is listed as the 2-1 favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021, one of five horses at 10-1 or shorter. Other 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites include Florida Derby winner Known Agenda (6-1) and the undefeated Hot Rod Charlie (8-1). Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field and released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Florida Derby. Hammer says there are far better values in this loaded 2021 Kentucky Derby field of 20. Winners of the Florida Derby have had plenty of success at the Kentucky Derby, but Known Agenda was buried on the rail for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports," and that's not a post draw that fits the horse stylistically.

Irad Ortiz Jr. swung him out wide to win at Gulfstream Park, an option that might not be available with speed likely to pin him inside. Even though he's won two races in a row with blinkers on, there are clear indications that he struggles with traffic after he took an unusually wide berth at the line in his Florida Derby win. Prior to putting on the blinkers, he had turned in two disappointing performances at the Remsen Stakes and the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Dynamic One, even though he's a big 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. He's one of four Kentucky Derby horses 2021 that trainer Todd Pletcher is bringing to Churchill Downs.

Dynamic One is the offspring of 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags, so he has the pedigree to win a Triple Crown race. The three-year-old colt performed best at longer distances this prep season, with a win and runner-up finish in two races at 1 1/8 miles. The 2021 Kentucky Derby will be his longest race yet, but that should fit his running style and ability as a stalker.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

After getting the inside scoop from the horse's trainer, Goldberg's top pick will shock you. He's also backing an underdog who drew the "perfect post." He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds