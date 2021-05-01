Approaching the 147th edition of the Kentucky Derby, the longest shot ever to win was Donerail in 1913. The horse had 91-1 odds and set a new Derby record with a time of 2:04.80 in an eight-horse field. There aren't any underdogs that extreme this year, but there are six horses listed at 50-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. That includes Brooklyn Strong, who will try to become the first gelding to win since Mine That Bird in 2009.

Brooklyn Strong owns the No. 3 post for the Kentucky Derby 2021, set for Saturday from Churchill Downs. He's won three races this season, but none of those had the level of competition that he'll see on Saturday. Chief among the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders is the undefeated Essential Quality, who has 2-1 odds, followed by Rock Your World at 5-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Rock Your World, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Santa Anita Derby. Goldberg points out that Rock Your World has "never left California and only had one race on dirt," which came in the Santa Anita Derby. Rock Your World began his horseracing career on turf and has the least experience on dirt of any horse in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Apart from his own inexperience, Rock Your World's team also hasn't tasted much success at the Derby. He will be the first Derby starter for owners Hronis Racing and Tallis Racing, while trainer John Sadler has never hit the board with his four previous horses in the Derby. Jockey Joel Rosario rode Orb to the win in the 2013 Kentucky Derby, but this will only be his second time mounting Rock Your World in competition. With his 5-1 odds, Hammerin' Hank believes it's too risky to jump on Rock Your World, so he's steering clear in his 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Dynamic One, even though he's a big 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. It took Dynamic One four attempts to break his maiden, finally getting it done on March 7 at Aqueduct. After that victory, Dynamic One took a dramatic step forward despite moving one position down on the tote board, running an impressive second to Bourbonic at the April 3 Wood Memorial.

Just like real estate, Goldberg knows that location is everything in horse racing. "With all the horses that Todd Pletcher has in the race, Dynamic One is the only one who had a good post draw," Goldberg told SportsLine. "He drew the No. 11 post and he's a horse that I think has a chance to run decently."

