The Kentucky Derby is the longest continuously running major sporting event in the United States, as the 2021 Kentucky Derby will mark the 147th Run for the Roses. The 2021 Kentucky Derby field is made up of 19 horses following the scratch of King Fury, and post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Jockeys and trainers will greatly affect the outcome, but the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses are the undoubtedly the stars of the show once "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" begins.

Essential Quality has earned his status as the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds following a perfect 5-0 record with four graded stakes wins. However, there are plenty of other 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders by way of pedigree and performance like Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1), Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) and Highly Motivated (10-1). Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Known Agenda, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Florida Derby. Known Agenda is coming off a win at the Florida Derby, but it was against a soft field that had just one other Kentucky Derby horse. He also drew the No. 1 post position at Churchill Downs, which means he'll likely be buried against the rail as 18 other horses compress the track.

There's also the fact that Known Agenda had a very active prep season that included six races, three of them coming since February. The last five of those races were over one mile, which means Known Agenda already has plenty of mileage on his four legs. With these factors in mind, Hammerin' Hank prefers other horses for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Mandaloun, even though he's a big 15-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trainer Brad Cox is making his Kentucky Derby debut and his other entrant, Essential Quality, is attracting more attention as the favorite. However, Mandaloun broke his maiden at Keeneland last October, won an allocation race at Churchill Downs the following month, and won the Risen Star Stakes early in his three-year-old season.

He turned in a disappointing sixth-place performance in the Louisiana Derby, but Goldberg believes that performance was a fluke and loves the trainer-jockey combination of Cox and Florent Geroux. "He ran well in Louisiana at the Fair Grounds in the Risen Star Stakes and then he came up lousy in the Louisiana Derby," Goldberg told SportsLine. "I think Cox will have him ready for this race. He's a good bet underneath."

