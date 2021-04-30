Louisville native Brad Cox grew up just blocks from the back gate at Churchill Downs, and the 40-year-old trainer will have a chance to realize a dream on Saturday in his first Kentucky Derby. Cox will have two horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, with Essential Quality ridden by Luis Saez breaking from the No. 14 post, while Mandaloun will be ridden by Florent Geroux from the No. 7 post. Essential Quality will go to post at 6:57 p.m. ET as the unbeaten 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, while Mandaloun is fetching 15-1.

Can Cox make history with a win at the track he grew up on, or will other 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders like Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1), Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) and Highly Motivated (10-1) spoil the local trainer's quest to win the Kentucky Derby 2021? Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field and released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Rock Your World, even though he is one of the top favorites and won the Santa Anita Derby. Hammer says there are far better values in this loaded 2021 Kentucky Derby field of 20. The dark bay colt is one of three undefeated horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, but his sample size is small, having competed in just three prep races all season.

Goldberg calls Rock Your World's 5-1 odds "ridiculous" and says, "He's just overbet." According to Goldberg, he's a horse to steer clear of in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Goldberg is high on Dynamic One, even though he's a big 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Dynamic One is one of four Todd Pletcher horses slated to run in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, but he'll break from the No. 11 gate, unlike Known Agenda, who drew the rail, and Bourbonic, who will have the long trip around from the No. 20 post.

Dynamic One broke his maiden at Aqueduct in March and earned his way into the Kentucky Derby 2021 field with a second-place run at the Wood Memorial. It was a slower race in general, but the hope is certainly that Dynamic One is more than equipped to handle the 1 1/4-mile length given his pedigree. His father, Union Rags, for example, covered 1 1/2 miles to win the 2012 Belmont Stakes.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

After getting the inside scoop from the horse's trainer, Goldberg's top pick will shock you. He's also backing an underdog who drew the "perfect post." He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds