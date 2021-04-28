On Saturday, May 1, the 2021 Kentucky Derby is set to take place at 6:57 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs. The Kentucky derby is back to kicking off the Triple Crown in 2021. Last year, the Kentucky Derby was the second leg of the Triple Crown, with the change coming due to the coronavirus.

Fans were not allowed at last year's Kentucky Derby due to the pandemic, but Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expecting to be able to let in a limited number of fans this year. Last year's Kentucky Derby took place in September.

The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby and will run at its usual 1 1/4 miles.

The weather for the Kentucky Derby is always a factor for the horses and jockeys participating, but now that fans are likely allowed back through the gates, it will be a factor for the spectators as well.

Here is the weather report for the day of the event as of Friday, April 23

2021 Kentucky Derby forecast:

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Sunny, max UV Index of 8

Projected temperatures: High of 74, low of 53

Race-time projection: 70 degrees, sunny, 47% humidity

Chance of rain: 10% chance of rain

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Sunny, max UV Index of 9

Projected temperatures: High of 74, low of 55

Race-time projection: 68 degrees, sunny, 42% humidity

Chance of rain: 34% chance of rain