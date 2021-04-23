The 2021 Kentucky Derby is scheduled to run on Saturday, May 1 at 6:57 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, as has bee the tradition for nearly a century and a half. This is the 147th running of the historic race.

Last year the order of the Triple Crown was changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year the schedule is back to the normal order. The Kentucky Derby will kick things off instead of being the second leg like it was last year.

In 2020, the Kentucky Derby took place in September due to the pandemic, but this year it will run in its regular late spring spot. The 2020 Kentucky Derby was also without fans for safety reasons, but Churchill Downs will likely open the doors to spectators this time, though the seats will not be packed. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expecting a limited number of fans to be able to attend this year's Kentucky Derby, though the exact number has not yet been announced.

There will be 20 horses participating in the race with their jockeys. Essential Quality has 5/2 odds to win, Hot Rod Charlie has 6/1 odds, Medina Spirit has 8/1 odds to win, Rock Your World comes in with 8/1 odds and Known Agenda closes in the top five odds with 12/1 odds.

The weather forecast is expected to be sunny and in the high 60s. The UV Index is expected to be high at race time.