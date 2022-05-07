The biggest event in American horse racing will happen on Saturday when the 2022 Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. After the 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw, Zandon appears to be in a favorable position since he'll break from No. 10 in the starting gate. It's a post that has produced nine Kentucky Derby winners (second-most behind the No. 5 post), including Secretariat in 1973 and most recently Giacomo in 2005. Zandon is the 3-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds after winning in the slop at the 2022 Blue Grass Stakes. Epicenter led all 2022 Kentucky Derby horses in qualifying points and is 7-2 for the 148th Run for the Roses. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Kentucky Derby 2022 will be the first since 2019 that will allow a full-capacity crowd after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the race to be run behind closed doors in 2020 and with limited capacity in 2021. The attendance record at Churchill Downs for Derby Day was set in 2015, when 170,513 fans saw American Pharoah win in the first leg of his Triple Crown run. The Kentucky Derby wagering record was set four years later when $251 million was bet across all sources in 2019, with Country House winning after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. Secretariat won by 2 1/2 lengths during his famed run in 1973, which set a Kentucky Derby record that stands to this day of 1:59.4. Monarchos is the only other horse in history to officially break the two-minute mark in the Kentucky Derby, running a 1:59.97 during his win in 2001.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

