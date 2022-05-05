John Velazquez and Calvin Borel are most successful active Kentucky Derby jockeys in history with three wins apiece, but only the former will ride one of the 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders on Saturday. Velazquez will guide Messier, who comes into the 148th Run for the Roses at 8-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The 50-year-old jockey would have had four wins to his name had Medina Spirit not been disqualified after last year's race due to a failed drug test. After Messier's first two races with Flavien Prat, Velazquez rode the bay colt to first- and second-place finishes at Santa Anita in his last two outings. Messier will try to outrun other top 2022 Kentucky Derby horses like Zandon (3-1), Epicenter (7-2), and White Abarrio (10-1), who all could be strong 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Prior to Velazquez and Borel, Bill Shoemaker and Bill Hartack had a strong Derby rivalry from the mid-1950s to the end of the 1970s. Hartick won five times between 1957 and 1969, while Shoemaker won his first Kentucky Derby in 1955 with Swaps and his last in 1986 with Ferdinand. Shoemaker was 54 when he won his final Derby, so there is precedent for an experienced rider such as Velazquez to win once again. Ferdinand won from the rail in 1986 and was the last horse to do so from that position. Mo Donegal (10-1) holds that spot after the 2022 Kentucky Derby post draw and will try to snap the 36-year-long drought first post horses have had in the Kentucky Derby.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Zandon (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby bets

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, field, contenders