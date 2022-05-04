After training two Triple Crown winners in a four-year span, Bob Baffert won't be in attendance at the 2022 Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit eventually tested positive for a banned substance last year and was disqualified, which led to Baffert being suspended in Kentucky and New York. However, Baffert's fingerprints will still be on the 148th Run for the Roses, as long-time assistant Tim Yakteen has taken over training Messier and Taiba. Both 2022 Kentucky Derby horses have impressive graded-stakes wins on their resumes and are among the favorites, with Messier listed at 8-1, while Taiba is 12-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2022 Kentucky Derby will mark the 148th Run for the Roses and, during all that time, not a single horse has won breaking from the No. 17 post. In fact, even with less traffic to navigate, the wider trip around has been a poor omen in general. Only four horses have ever won while breaking from the No. 17 post or wider. Classic Causeway (30-1) will try to become the first horse to win from the No. 17 post, while Tawny Port (30-1), Zozos (20-1) and Ethereal Road (30-1) will start 18-19-20, respectively. The Kentucky Derby post positions that have produced the most winners in history have been No. 5 (10), No. 10 (nine) and Nos. 1, 7 and 8 (eight).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

