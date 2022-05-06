It comes as no surprise that most of the 2022 Kentucky Derby field was born in the Bluegrass State. All but three of the 20 Kentucky Derby horses hail from the state, with the exceptions being Messier (Canada), Crown Pride (Japan) and Simplification (Florida). It's also of little surprise that Kentucky has dominated the winner's circle, as 76.9 percent of all Kentucky Derby winners have been Kentucky-born. One of the outliers will try to become the first non-Kentuckian winner in eight years when the Kentucky Derby 2022 takes place on Saturday from Churchill Downs. Of that trio, Messier stands the best chance at victory and is 8-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. Simplification and Crown Pride are both 20-1 Kentucky Derby long shots, with the latter looking to become Japan's first Derby winner. Blue Grass Stakes winner Zandon is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Run for the Roses has been decided by less than one length on 43 occasions, or 29.3 percent of all races. On the other hand, there have also been several blowouts. The Kentucky Derby has been decided by four lengths or more 23 times, or 15.7 percent of all races. The largest winning margin in Kentucky Derby history is eight lengths and has occurred four times previously, the last coming in 1946.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Zandon (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

