The chase for horse racing's Triple Crown begins on Saturday when the 2022 Kentucky Derby goes to post at 6:57 p.m. ET. The 2022 Kentucky Derby field is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent years. Zandon, Epicenter and Messier are drawing much of the pre-race buzz, but it's tough to rule out any of the 2022 Kentucky Derby horses who are converging on Churchill Downs this week. Zandon is the 2022 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1, but five other 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders are listed at 12-1 or lower, including Epicenter at 7-2 and Messier at 8-1. No horse is going off at higher than 30-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, so oddsmakers are expecting an epic two minutes. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Saturday will be the 148th Run for the Roses, but only 36 horses that have won the Kentucky Derby have also won the second leg of the Triple Crown. Only 13 horses have then managed to win all three American Classics. Justify was the last to do it in 2018, but his trainer, Bob Baffert, is serving a 90-day suspension after Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a post-race drug test after crossing the line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. Louisville local Brad Cox was awarded the win with Mandaloun after Medina Spirit was stripped of the title.

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

