Over the last decade, only three geldings have raced in the Kentucky Derby. While much of a thoroughbred's value is connected to his breeding potential, gelded horses are castrated to improve their immediate chances of winning races during their careers. That hasn't pan out for the last four geldings that have competed in the Run for the Roses, none of which finished better than 16th. This year's 2022 Kentucky Derby field doesn't feature a gelding and there hasn't been one since Whitmore in 2016. Instead, top colts like Zandon (3-1), Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) headline the list of 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders ahead of Saturday's 2022 Kentucky Derby date. Post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

In 2003, Funny Cide captured the hearts of racing fans after he won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness but flamed out in the Belmont Stakes. The gelding jumped out to a fast start in the final race, but burned out on a slow track down the stretch. Just six years later, Mine That Bird became the next gelding to win the Kentucky Derby, but didn't have the same level of success in the following legs of the Triple Crown. Mine That Bird still turned in quality performances with a second place finish at the Preakness and a third place performance at Belmont, but that was also effectively the end of his success as a competitor.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Zandon (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, field, contenders