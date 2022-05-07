Disqualifications have been a disheartening element of the Kentucky Derby, but they have also led to memorable stories from the pay window. In 2019, Maximum Security was disqualified for interference, making Country House the 65-1 winner nearly a half-hour after the race was completed. On his own, Country House delivered the second-highest payout for a Kentucky Derby winner at $132.40 on a standard $2 bet. Kentucky Derby superfectas predict the top four finishers in the correct order, and there are plenty of intriguing options among this year's 2022 Kentucky Derby contenders. Zandon is the favorite at 3-1 in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Epicenter at 7-2. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Donerail delivered the biggest all-time payout at the Kentucky Derby, when he won the 1913 Run for the Roses as a 91-1 long shot. That year, the minimum bet at the Derby was lowered to $2 for the first time, and those who backed him won $184.90. Perhaps the most impressive payout on Kentucky Derby day in recent memory came in 2018, when a Texas woman won $1.2 million by not only predicting Justify to win, but also the four winners in the day's previous races at Churchill Downs. The following year, an estimated $250.9 million was bet on the Kentucky Derby, which remains the all-time record. Around $233 million was wagered on the Kentucky Derby in 2021, which included at least one single $2 million bet on Essential Quality, who finished fourth, by Texas businessman Jim 'Matress Mack' McIngvale.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. On Friday, he nailed the exacta in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Zandon (3-1), he plans to hold tickets with Messier (8-1), Epicenter (7-2), as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, field, contenders