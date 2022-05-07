The road to winning the horse racing Triple Crown starts with the 2022 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Entering the Kentucky Derby 2022, there have been 13 Triple Crown winners and another 23 Kentucky Derby horses who claimed the first two legs of the Triple Crown before losing in the third. The 36 horses who have had Triple Crown attempts equates to 24.5 percent of all Kentucky Derby winners. Thus, one out of every four Derby winners will also go on to win the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes. The excitement for the third leg, the Belmont Stakes, increases when a horse is making a Triple Crown bid, and Zandon poses one of the best chances at securing the first leg. He is 8-1 in the latest 2022 Kentucky Derby odds behind co-favorites Epicenter and Taiba (both 5-1). Churchill Downs will host the 148th Kentucky Derby with a post time scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

As expected with a sporting event that's been around for 148 years, the Kentucky Derby purse has grown exponentially since the first race in 1875. The inaugural race had a prize pool of $3,050, while the 2022 Kentucky Derby purse is nearly 1,000 times that at $3 million. The winner will receive $1.86 million, followed by $600,000 (second place), $300,000 (third), $150,000 (fourth) and $90,000 (fifth). The Kentucky Derby prize pool first reached $1 million in 1996 and it remained there for nine years. It was then at $2 million from 2005 to 2018 before reaching its current purse in 2019. The 2022 Kentucky Derby prize pool of $3 million is more than the combined purses of last year's Preakness Stakes ($1 million) and Belmont Stakes ($1.5 million).

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling has been on-point with his horse racing bets. He hit the exacta in the Wood Memorial in April. Last year, he hit the exacta, trifecta and superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 13 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but four times in his last 13 tries.

In addition, at one point in 2020, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. On Friday, he nailed the exacta in the 2022 Kentucky Oaks. Anyone who has followed him on these races is way up. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2022 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Kentucky Derby Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $503 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit and Mandaloun.

Kentucky Derby Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $1,696.90 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, and Hot Rod Charlie.

Kentucky Derby Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $9,456.40 at the 2021 Kentucky Derby with Medina Spirit, Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie, and Essential Quality.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Epicenter (5-1) and Taiba (5-1), he plans to hold tickets with Messier (7-1), Zandon (8-1), as well as four double-digit underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, field, contenders