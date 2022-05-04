The 148th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 7 with a post time of 6:57 p.m. at Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The Run for the Roses is considered the world's biggest race and is historically the first of the Triple Crown races.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the order of the Triple Crown races has shifted over the past two years, but the Kentucky Derby is back as the race that kicks everything off.

Zandon currently has the best odds to win it all at 3-1, followed by Epicenter at 7-2, Messier at 8-1, White Abarrio at 10-1 and Mo Donegal also at 10-1 odds. Mandaloun is the defending Kentucky Derby winner, after legendary trainer Bob Baffert's horse Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory for testing positive for a banned substance after the race.

Weather conditions can have a large impact on the race, so looking at the forecast is crucial. Here is a look at the weather predictions for Saturday:

2021 Kentucky Derby forecast

Service: The Weather Channel

Projected weather: Showers in the morning, cloudy in the afternoon

Projected temperatures: High of 66, low of 54 degrees

Race-time projection: 80% humidity, 54 degrees

Chance of rain: 15% chance at time of race

Service: AccuWeather

Projected weather: Cloudy, chance of showers in the morning

Projected temperatures: High of 65, low of 56 degrees

Race-time projection: Low clouds, then chance of some clearing

Chance of rain: 7% chance of rain at time of race