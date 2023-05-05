The first leg of the Triple Crown, the 2023 Kentucky Derby, will take place on Saturday at Churchill Downs. This will be the 149th Run for the Roses and will feature 19 horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field following four scratches. Louisville native Brad Cox trains four of those 2023 Kentucky Derby entries, including Angel of Empire, who finished third in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. Angel of Empire could be Cox's best shot at a win, with the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds pricing him as the third favorite at 8-1. Todd Pletcher has three 2023 Kentucky Derby horses, led by race favorite Forte, who is priced at 3-1 with four Grade 1 wins to his name already.

Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is 6:57 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in this wide-open 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Gene Menez has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. And in his last seven races for SportsLine he has cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50).

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Forte, even though he is the reigning two-year-old champion and the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The son of Violence by Queen Caroline has six wins in seven career starts and has already piled up five graded-stakes wins. He led the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 190 points and his nearly $2.4 million in career earnings, nearly double that of any other horse in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. However, there are questions about how his speed will hold up over a longer race.

Menez points to Forte's falling Beyer Speed Figures as a cause for concern, as Forte went from a 100 in his final start as a two-year-old at the Breeders' Cup Futurity to 98 in his win at the Fountain of Youth Stakes and 95 at the Florida Derby. Two Phil's, Practical Move, Verifying and Tapit Trice have all posted higher Beyer Speed Figures during their three-year-old season than Forte's best. See which other horses to fade here.

Another curveball: Menez is bullish on the chances of Two Phil's, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. The horse already has a Graded Stakes victory at Churchill Downs, courtesy of his Street Sense Stakes win in October. The horse drew post No. 3, which hasn't had a winner since 1998 but has an average finish of 8.33, which is sixth-best of the 20 posts. Menez also points out that the running styles of the horses surrounding the No. 3 post could work in Two Phil's advantage as a stalker.

"Take a close look at the other horses around him: Verifying and Confidence Game are expected to go forward, while Tapit Trice is projected to drop back," Menez told SportsLine. "That could leave Two Phil's a very comfortable spot on the inside just behind the first flight of horses." See which other horses to back here.

